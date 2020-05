Para las enfermeras, la salud física no solo preocupa durante las crisis

Featured For Nurses, Physical Health Not Only Concern During Crisis PAUL, Minn. — From devastation in hospitals to fears of infecting family members, health care workers are taking on added stress during the pandemic. Some Minnesota nurses recently shared...

Health Undocumented Poultry Workers Fear Speaking Out on Unsafe Conditions GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — A Tyson chicken plant in Goodlettsville is reporting nearly 300 confirmed cases of the coronavirus among employees, and similar scenarios are popping up across the country...

Featured Los trabajadores avícolas indocumentados temen hablar en condiciones inseguras GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. – Una planta de pollo Tyson en Goodlettsville está reportando cerca de 300 casos confirmados de coronavirus entre los empleados, y están surgiendo escenarios similares en todo...