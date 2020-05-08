It’s a nice day for a webcam wedding

Buenos Aires – The coronavirus lockdown didn’t stop one couple from saving the date, as they opted for a videoconference wedding instead of delaying their big day.

Carolina Gobatto, 33, and Lucas Cullari, 32, had “18 April 2020”, the day of their nuptials, stamped on their wedding rings so they were determined to tie the knot despite quarantine measures in Argentina.

They had been planning their special day since November and had planned to exchange their vows in a Buenos Aires registry office, followed by a church ceremony and a party to celebrate.

But a month before their big day the country was put into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We realized that it was not going to be because even if they raised it, it was not good to have an event with so many people. There would be 50 people in the same space,” Carolina said in a video interview.

The bride-to-be, a marketing graduate who works in a cosmetic laboratory, said they didn’t want to change the date as the day had a strong meaning for them.

She had the idea of ​​contacting a company specializing in ceremonies which agreed to do theirs online.

Although it was not legally binding, the exchanging of vows held a symbolic value for the happy couple.

Their master of ceremonies Javier Gerenschtein said he had never conducted a wedding ceremony online before.

“What we do are symbolic ceremonies, which point much more to the human part of the couple and not to the law or religion,” he added.

His company Tu Ceremonia (your ceremony) plans the speech he or his colleagues will give, the music and the participation of witnesses and family.

He sent the couple separate questionnaires to find out about their story and used the two versions together in the wedding speech.

The bride and groom decided to keep their change of plans as a surprise for their guests.

“We told them: on Saturday at 8pm we’ll do a Zoom on the subject of marriage. Nothing more than that,” Lucas, a television technician, explains.

“The only thing we said is ‘everyone dress in elegant casual’.”

Their guests appeared as a mosaic on their screen, with the men in jackets and shirts and women in dresses, made-up and hair styled.

Carolina and Lucas, who were together at home, dressed as they would have for their civil ceremony, although with some fun extras such as a veil and a striking pink floral bouquet.

During the sermon, Lucas said: “I am very sure of my answer. Yes, I want to be with Caro all my life.”

She replied: “Obviously I want to keep laughing and sharing my whole life with Lucas.”

They then shared a kiss, made a toast, and ate cake from a distance, with some speeches from their witnesses.

The cost to process the “e-wedding” was 5,000 pesos ($75) a lot less than the usual wedding budget.

Javier said: “We had to improvise, but we wanted to do it.”

He added that he has had several enquiries from other couples since his successful debut.

Carolina and Lucas are still planning on making their union official in the registry office and church.

“We have an estimated date of November, but it is not yet certain,” Lucas adds.

They also had to postpone their honeymoon to Iguazú Falls but are optimistic about going when the crisis is over.

“It is nothing that cannot be done in the future,” he concludes.