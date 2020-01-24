Bank of Hope Scholarship Accepting Applications Now

The Hope Scholarship Foundation, Bank of Hope’s non-profit organization, dedicated to supporting education, announced $150,000 funding for scholarships to select college-bound high school students graduating in the current year and enrolling for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Hope Scholarship will be awarded to 60 students in the amount of $2,500 each, furthering Bank of Hope’s longtime support of providing educational resources to bright future leaders.

“As one of the leading Asian American Banks, Bank of Hope takes great pride in supporting education in the communities where it operates and has distributed more than $2 million in scholarships to date through the Hope Scholarship Foundation,” said Kevin Kim, Chairman & CEO of Bank of Hope. “Through this opportunity, we hope that Hope Scholars can be a ‘small but great hope’ for our students to advance their future.”

To be eligible for 2020 Hope Scholarship Program, please refer to the guideline listed below.

Must be enrolled in either a 4-year institution or 2-year institution as an incoming freshman

Must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale or have earned a GED

Must demonstrate financial need and qualify based on income restrictions and limitations

Must be a resident of following counties and meet the annual income limit (please visit our website to view the income limits)

California : Alameda County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, Santa Clara County, San Diego County

: Alameda County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, Santa Clara County, San Diego County New York : Nassau County, New York County, Queens County

: Nassau County, New York County, Queens County New Jersey : Bergen County

: Bergen County Virginia : Fairfax County

: Fairfax County Illinois : Cook County

: Cook County Washington : King County, Pierce County, Snohomish County

: King County, Pierce County, Snohomish County Alabama : Montgomery County

: Montgomery County Texas : Dallas County, Tarrant County, Harris County

: Dallas County, Tarrant County, Harris County Must be a citizen, national or legal permanent resident of the United States. Citizens of the Freely Associated States may apply

For more information or to apply, please visit Our Community-Scholarship Foundation page on

Bank of Hope website. (https://www.bankofhope.com/scholarship-program). Also, follow Bank of hope on Instagram (@bankofhope.official), and Facebook (www.facebook.com/BankofHope.Official). Applications are due on February 29, 2020 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time.