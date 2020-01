Ley que prohibiría un procedimiento de aborto genera protestas en Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Proponents for women’s reproductive health are mustering forces to defeat a bill introduced last week by state Sen. Suzanne Geist, R-Lincoln, that would prohibit a common...

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Beginning January 1, 2020, all low-income Californians younger than age 26 who meet the income requirements are able to sign up for health insurance under the Medi-Cal...