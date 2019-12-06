Logan Couture Named ‘Sharks Player of the Month’ for November

SAN JOSE, CA – The San Jose Sharks announced this week that captain Logan Couture has been selected as the ‘Sharks Player of the Month’ for November.

Couture, 30, finished the month of November with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists), which led all Sharks, and a plus-7 rating. He also led the team in assists and was tied for first in goals over that time frame. Throughout the month, the centerman registered two three-assist contests, recorded his fourth career four-point game, and was the first player in franchise history to score the overtime goal in consecutive team games (Nov. 21 at Vegas Golden Knights and Nov. 23 vs New York Islanders).

The six-foot-one, 200-pound native of Guelph, Ontario was originally selected by San Jose in the 2007 NHL Draft (first round, ninth overall). Couture is currently first on San Jose in assists (20) and points (28), fourth in goals (eight) and shots (73) and tied for fourth in takeaways (18). He is currently tied for 11th in the NHL in assists (20).

This is the seventh player of the month recognition for Couture.