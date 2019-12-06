Get Back in Your Favorite Jeans with These Weight Loss Tips

Do you have a favorite pair of jeans sitting in your closet with the hopes that one day they will fit again? You’re not alone!

American women want to lose an average of 16.8 pounds to fit into their favorite pair of jeans and nearly 39 percent say they like to keep jeans in their closet that don’t fit to motivate them to lose weight, according to a survey by Nutrisystem.

And while trying on jeans that don’t fit from the back of your closet or even a new pair at the store can be frustrating, being equipped with the right tips can help you get on the weight loss track and back in those jeans.

Eat Smart and Often. Aim to eat smaller meals every two to three hours, six times a day so that you don’t binge or overdo it. You’ll feel full and satisfied, which will help you make smarter choices. Keep the Good Stuff Where You Can See it. It may sound overly simple but it’s true, you are more likely to eat healthy foods if you put them in a visible, easy-to-reach location. And for the fridge? Don’t put your fruits and veggies in the produce bin! The middle shelf is the sweet spot. That’s where to keep your celery, carrots, apples, oranges and all that good stuff. Don’t Go It Alone. Losing weight isn’t exactly a cakewalk. But it doesn’t have to be impossible. Find a weight loss plan that works for you and fits in with your lifestyle. Certain weight loss programs ensure you feel satisfied throughout the day and take the guesswork out of dieting, making it easier to stick with the plan and drop those pounds. Drink Up. Hunger and thirst are easily confused, so stay hydrated. But don’t make the mistake of drinking your calories,” says dietitian Courtney McCormick. Opt for water. If you’re looking for a more flavorful option, add fresh fruit slices, a few squeezes of lemon or some sprigs of mint leaves. Find Your Routine and Stick With it. It’s important to plan for what you’ll eat and when you’ll exercise each week. Carve out part of your day that works for your schedule and you’ll be much more likely to follow through.

You owe it to yourself to focus on your health. Making changes is never easy at first but hang in there. Your results will fuel your continued commitment.

Remember, making healthy changes can help you solve your denim dilemma and get you back into your favorite jeans in no time!