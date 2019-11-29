Sharks’ Friday Frenzy Proves Unfavorable for the Kings

Javier Velez

El Observador

The San Jose Sharks scored four goals in a row to beat the Los Angeles Kings for a second time in five days,4-1, on Friday afternoon.

“After last game, we really wanted to come out to fix some things and getting the first goal was important,” Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer said. “I know the shot clock didn’t show it, but I thought we created a lot of opportunities for ourselves. It was a nice bounce-back game after last game.”

Although the shots on goal favored the Kings in the first period 6-4, the Sharks were able to find the back of the net twice.

Sharks forward Marcus Sorensen drove down the left lane, faked a shot and found forward Patrick Marleau to score his 6th goal of the season.

With that goal, Marleau has moved to No. 27 on the NHL’s all-time goals list, passing Johnny Bucyk with 557 goals.

“So many of those names around Patty’s [Marleau] name is just incredible,” forward Joe Thornton said, “It’s gonna be fun watching him catch some more guys.”

Later in the period, Marleau took a penalty for hooking. After the penalty expired, Marleau launched out of the penalty box and was able to use his speed to draw a penalty.

With the referee’s hand in the air signaling for a delayed penalty, Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic was able to bury one past Kings goaltender, Jonathan Quick, to take advantage of the temporary sixth skater on the ice.

The Sharks continued their scoring frenzy into the second period.

Sharks defenseman Brendan Dillon flicked the puck that almost hit the jumbotron, allowing forward Noah Gregor to use his speed to beat the Kings defender, control possession and extend the Sharks lead to 3-0 for his first career NHL goal.

“I try to stick to my game. Bring that speed. I think the speed is my biggest attribute and I try to bring that every single night,” said Gregor.

Off a faceoff, Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson shot from the point towards forward Barclay Goodrow and deflecting to the Sharks captain Logan Couture to clean up the loose puck and score his 6th goal of the season.

Sharks have had a tough time closing games out against opponents this season being outscored in both the second (27-34) and third period (18-30).

Sharks goaltender, Martin Jones, playing against his former team tallied up 33 saves to secure the Sharks win.

With the win and early start, the Sharks have temporary sole possession of third place in the Pacific Division with 29 points .

The Sharks will jump on the plane to prepare for the second game of a back-to-back against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 5 p.m. PDT.