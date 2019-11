JOSÉ HERNÁNDEZ Y SU FAMOSO MARIACHI SOL DE MÉXICO LLEGA A JOSE CON SU CONCIERTO NAVIDEÑO A MERRY ACHI CHRISTMAS

Arts & Culture Jamie Lee Curtis: A Family, A Murder Mystery, and Immigration Arturo Hilario El Observador The murder mystery genre of films had long been on the sidelines in popular culture until recent efforts like the adaptation of British author Agatha...

Featured THOUGHTS ABOUT THE IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY AND THANKSGIVING First, let me express my hope that everyone everywhere has an opportunity to be with family and friends enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving Holiday meal. This nation, with its capitalistic...

Community Unique Public-Private Conservation Partnership Preserves 937 Acres in Coyote Valley SAN JOSÉ, Calif. – On November 6 the San José City Council approved the protection of 937 acres of open space in North Coyote Valley, through an innovative partnership...