144 Santos protectores del zodiaco

Featured The “Joker Stairs”, the new and controversial New York attraction New York – Not even the irritating drizzle of a New York autumn has been able to detract from the new tourist attraction of the Big Apple: the narrow...

Featured A VIEW ON VETERAN’S DAY 2019 FROM A VETERAN The United Veteran’s Council of Santa Clara County has organized the parade and related festivities which will happen on Monday, November 11, 2019. The Reviewing Stand will be located...

Arts & Culture “Miss Saigon”: Love in Sacrifice Arturo Hilario El Observador The Broadway production of “Miss Saigon” is an epic story that weaves together the themes of love, hope and desperation in the face of harsh...