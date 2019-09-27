Raiders Honor Linda Sanchez Through NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards

The Raiders selected Linda Sanchez, co-founder of Casa Sin Fronteras, as the recipient of the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award. The NFL and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) have partnered for the ninth annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards during the 2019 celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market.

The Raiders honored Sanchez during a pregame ceremony last Sunday, September 15, before the Silver and Black played the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Sanchez, 28, is from Oaxaca, Mexico. Her activism started while organizing for the Federal Dream Act when she was a high school student. While attending UC Berkeley, she co-founded Casa Sin Fronteras (formally known as Dream House), was the coordinator of Entre Familia, a scholarship platform for undocumented youth pre-CA Dream Act and most recently founded Fuerza Indígena, a social enterprise to politically and economically uplift Fruitvale’s indigenous Mam population. She is deeply committed to uplifting migrant youth voices and working in collaboration with them to find their voice and power.

Each award recipient selects an organization of their choice that serves the local Hispanic community to receive a $2,000 donation. Sanchez has chosen the UC Berkeley Chicano Latino Alumni Association- Undocumented Student program to receive this donation.

About the Hispanic Heritage Foundation

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation – a nonprofit established by the White House in 1987 – inspires, prepares, and connects minority leaders in the classroom, community, and workforce to meet America’s priorities. HHF also promotes cultural pride, accomplishment, and the great promise of the community through public awareness campaigns seen by millions. HHF is headquartered in Washington, DC, and Los Angeles with satellite workspaces in New York, Silicon Valley, San Antonio, and Miami (Visit www.HispanicHeritage.org).