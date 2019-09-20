Simplify Back-to-School Dinners with Nutritious Meal Plans

Back-to-school season can be cluttered between after-school activities, week­end sports and evening homework – as well as making dinner each night. Creating a master meal plan with quick, simple and nutritious meals is an easy way to take control of your family’s hectic schedule. Start by stocking the pantry with staple ingredients that amp up the nutrition and flavor of your family favorites.

For example, American Pecans are a nutri­tious ingredient to have on-hand – among the highest in “good” monounsaturated fats and packed with plant protein, fiber and essential minerals – and “The Original Supernut” is versatile enough for breakfast, lunchboxes, dinners and on-the-go snacking. Adding one bag to your weekly grocery list provides a canvas for exploring new dishes that are both nutritious and delicious.

In fact, according to the Food and Drug Administration, scientific evidence suggests but does not prove that eating 1 1/2 ounces per day of most nuts, such as pecans, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease. One serving (28 grams) of pecans contains 18 grams of unsaturated fat and only 2 grams of saturated fat.

Updating your dinner repertoire doesn’t have to be complicated. Fuss-free recipes such as Pizza with Pecan-Herb Topping, Baked Pecan-Crusted Chicken Tenders and Pecan-Crusted Air Fryer Pork Chops can be ready in less than an hour and put a fresh twist on classic favorites to please parents and kids alike.

Discover more back-to-school meal-plan­ning recipe inspiration and cooking tips at AmericanPecan.com.

Pecan-Crusted Air Fryer Pork Chops

Cook time: 22 minutes

1 cup pecan pieces

1/3 cup arrowroot starch

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon sea salt, plus additional, to taste

1 large egg

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, plus additional for serving

1 tablespoon water

2 garlic cloves, crushed

6 medium boneless pork chops, trimmed of fat

Heat air fryer to 400 F.

In medium bowl, mix pecans, arrow­root starch, Italian seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon sea salt.

In separate bowl, whisk egg, 1 tea­spoon Dijon mustard, water and garlic.

Cover pork chops in egg mixture then transfer to bowl with pecan mixture to coat all sides. Repeat with remaining pork chops. Place three pork chops in air fryer basket.

Cook pork chops 6 minutes, flip, then cook additional 6 minutes. Set aside on plate.

Repeat with remaining pork chops.

Serve hot with Dijon mustard, if desired.

Baked Pecan-Crusted Chicken Tenders

Cook time: 35 minutes

2 cups raw pecan halves or pieces

1 cup panko or gluten-free breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon salt, plus additional, to taste

1 1/2-2 pounds chicken breast tenders or chicken strips

3 large eggs

1 cup all-purpose flour or gluten-free flour blend

pepper, to taste

Buttermilk Ranch Dip:

1/4 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon parsley

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried dill

1/2 teaspoon salt

Heat oven to 425 F.

In food processor, pulse pecans until fine as breadcrumbs. In shallow bowl, mix pecans with panko, garlic powder, cayenne pepper and 1 teaspoon salt.

In separate shallow bowl, whisk eggs until smooth. In third shallow bowl, add flour.

Lightly season chicken tenders with salt and pepper, to taste. Working with one chicken tender at a time, dip in eggs, flour then pecan mixture. Be sure to press pecan mixture into chicken to be sure it is completely coated. Set chicken on baking sheet lined with cooling rack or parchment paper. Repeat with remaining chicken.

Place chicken on center rack and bake 20 minutes until golden brown and cooked through.

To make Buttermilk Ranch Dip: In small bowl, whisk buttermilk, mayonnaise, sour cream, parsley, onion powder, garlic powder, dried dill and salt until smooth.

Serve pecan-crusted chicken tenders warm paired with Buttermilk Ranch Dip.

Pizza with Pecan-Herb Topping

Cook time: 40 minutes

1 store-bought pizza dough

1 cup raw pecan halves or pieces

1/2 cup fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

1 pinch salt

1 pinch pepper

1/2 cup jarred pizza sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup thinly sliced red pepper

1/2 cup thinly sliced Vidalia onion

Heat oven to 400 F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

Lightly flour clean surface. Using rolling pin, roll out pizza dough to 1/8-inch thick and transfer to prepared baking sheet. Gently pierce dough with fork to prevent air pockets. Bake crust 10-15 minutes, or until lightly golden in color.

In food processor, pulse pecans, parsley and garlic powder until mixture becomes coarse crumbs. Transfer to bowl and stir in Parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes (if desired), salt and pepper. Set aside.

Using spoon, evenly spread pizza sauce over crust. Top with mozzarella cheese, red pepper slices and onion slices. Sprinkle 1/3 cup pecan mixture evenly over pizza.

Transfer pizza to oven and bake 10-15 minutes, or until crust is crispy and cheese is melted. Serve with remaining pecan-herb mixture.

Notes: If dough instructions differ from recipe, use package instructions. Additional topping options include: pepperoni, olives, ham, bacon and roasted veggies. Leftover pecan-herb topping can be used for pasta and salads.