Featured TRAITS WHICH DEFINE RACISM The word RACISM is being used today very openly by many individuals. In the past, one used it amongst close friends. Racism is closely characterized by bias, prejudice, and...

Featured EarthTalk Q&A: Ocean Water Desalination Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss EarthTalk The protagonist of Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s 1798 lyrical ballad The Rime of the Ancient Mariner proclaims: “Water water everywhere / nor any drop...