New Xbox game console Project Scarlett to land in 2020

Los Angeles – Microsoft announced Sunday that its new gaming console, called Project Scarlett, will hit stores in time for Christmas 2020.

Microsoft’s head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, told the Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, that Project Scarlett is “the most powerful and highest performing console” they have ever designed.

Spencer made the announcement during its official press briefing leading up to the E3, the world’s largest video game fair which will run from Jun. 11-13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The new generation of Microsoft game consoles will replace the Xbox One (2013) and the Xbox One X (2017).

Although only a few details of Project Scarlett have been released, Microsoft said its new console would be four times more powerful than the Xbox One X and will be compatible with 8k resolution screens.

No images of how Project Scarlett will look have been released yet, and its sale price remains unknown.

Project Scarlett is expected to compete with another large and long-awaited launch of the high-end gaming consoles: the successor of the PlayStation 4, which Sony is working on.

Apart from Project Scarlett, Microsoft also presented new versions of games such as “Halo Infinite”, “Cyberpunk 2077”, “Gears 5” or “Elden Ring”, a game for which Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of “Dark Souls”, and George R.R. Martin, the writer of the wildly popular epic fantasy saga “Game of Thrones”, have collaborated.

Among the surprises at the Microsoft conference was the appearance of actor Keanu Reeves, whose voice and likeness will be featured in the dystopian video game “Cyberpunk 2077”.