TRUMP’S CONFIRMED FEDERAL JUDGES CONFIRM FEARS

The devastating harm already done by Trump’s judges such as Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch will support and allow GOP gerrymandering. In each and every gerrymandered jurisdiction an extra effort must be planned and made if Democratic or Independent candidates are to be elected. This requires that a very high number of registered voters, especially those who do not vote regularly, must be encouraged to get out to vote (GOTV). During the two years since taking office, President Trump, aided and supported by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, powerful rightwing ideologues at the Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation, alongside DARK MONEY spenders like the Judicial Crisis Network, Trump has managed to place two far-right nominees onto the Supreme Court in addition to dozens more at other federal courts.

“People For the American Way” (PFAW) has been actively monitoring all Trump’s judicial nominees to determine the impact on the rights and protections that millions of Americans rely on. Many court decisions have become norms integrated into our modern society’s accepted practices. Quietly, all these court rulings will become much more conservative in the application of existing laws of this land. Unfortunately, the harm that is caused by these Trump judge’s personal logic and values will reverberate for decades to come. Sadly, too few citizens are informed enough to tell their Senators to reject Trump’s dangerous judicial nominees! While it’s crucial to understand the lasting implications that these judges and their rulings will have on the trajectory of our country, it’s equally important to ensure that we hold those senators accountable for voting to confirm these dangerous Trump’s judges. To that end, PFAW has developed resources to help progressive advocates (like you) ensure that senators who supported any of these far-right judges know we will remember they voted for judges who are willing to: a) Derail Medicare For All legislation (health care for millions); b) Impose severe restrictions on Women’s Right to Choose; c) Restrict or weaken any environmental protection laws and regulations; d) Deny immigrants their rights and delay having legal status; e) Align alongside with corporate special interests; and more.

We, The People can’t afford this extreme right-wing takeover of our courts. Not only is the health and well-being of all residents depend on stopping it, but also the appropriate ownership and use of this nation’s abundant natural resources must be protected and directed in a way that promotes the greater good for all of us. I do not believe that Divine Providence created this universe and earth only to end up being the property owned and controlled by the ultra-wealthy.

(Sources: Emails by Zach VanHouten, PFAW, dated 04.04.2019) Trump ADMITS to having plans to take over the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump is DETERMINED to stack the courts with extreme right-wing conservatives (like Brett Kavanaugh) with LIFETIME appointments. (source: Emaiadmin@turnoutpac.org) Trump and Mitch McConnell SHAMELESSLY cheated to STACK the Supreme Court with right-wing judges!! Recall that an Obama U.S. Supreme Court nominee was not acted upon by the Republican Senate majority.

Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch are nothing but extremist Trump puppets.

In addition, consider that Trump may appoint a third Supreme Court Justice should Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s health fail! Already Trump is plotting to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with another extreme right-wing justice who wants to SHRED LBGTQ+ rights, OVERTURN Roe vs. Wade, and set Progressive ideals back DECADES!! Can you imagine having the most ego-centric abusive president appointing three U.S. Supreme Court justices. The future votes in the future would be 6 to 3 rather than 5 to 4. This nation may be required to consider replacement of lifetime appointments with term limits. Would that change highly politicize the role of the U.S. Supreme Court as the final arbiter of legal issues? Let’s support and encourage Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to hang in there until “We, the People” put an end to Trump’s public service with the next President of the United States of America who must have a record of honesty, integrity, and respect for We, the People who must put an end to this Trump administration by getting out to vote next

November 2020. The future course of the American Ship of State may depend upon our efforts to GOTV for the November 2020 Presidential elections! Note that Trump has already done his thing with the Executive Branch of the Federal Government; with the collaboration of Mitch McConnell, he has gridlocked the Legislative Branch. Now if he succeeds in packing the U.S. Supreme Court, the ultraconservatives will be enabled to pillage and plunder any and all of America’s resources. DO YOU WANT THAT TO HAPPEN?