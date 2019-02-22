4 Ways to Focus on Self-Care

StatePoint

It’s no surprise that the concept of self-care is getting a lot of traction in many health and wellness circles. Self-care can improve your mental and physical health and help you be more productive. Unfortunately, many people don’t prioritize it.

Whether you are a career-focused professional or a stay-at-home parent, it’s likely you tend to put other people’s needs – those of your children, colleagues, friends or family — ahead of your own.

Here are four ways to focus on making time for essential self-care activities.

1. Make over your morning: Rise an hour before everyone else in your household. Use the time to meditate, stretch, write in a gratitude journal or visualize a successful day ahead.

2. Make a list of your favorite things: Write down things that truly bring you joy and fill you with a sense of purpose. To ensure you’re finding time to do them, schedule them in your calendar. Some ideas could be going for a run, buying fresh flowers or tackling an arts and crafts project.

3. Invest in new gear: Sometimes the best motivator for getting active is a new piece of clothing or accessory you feel confident wearing.

“New footwear is a great way to support health and wellness goals, while helping you stay motivated to invest in self-care activities,” says Randy Woodworth, women’s athletic buyer for Rack Room Shoes.

To help you on your healthy self-care path, invest in something that is comfortable and can easily transition between activities.

4. Take regular walks outside: Never underestimate the power of exercise and fresh air. Find the time that is most convenient for you, whether that’s first thing in the morning, during a lunch break or after dinner.

Once you’ve got the plan in place, get into a self-care routine that works for you and stick with it.