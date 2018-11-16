Migrants pray to Our Lady of Guadalupe to help them reach US

EFE

Mexico City – In the spirit of entreating favors of Mexico’s patron saint and remaining faithful to the promises they made in their countries of origin, some 1,000 migrants in the second caravan went Tuesday November 13 to the Basilica of Guadalupe, where they hope to get help to reach the United States border.

“I wish to petition (Our Lady of Guadalupe) to perform the miracle of allowing me into the United States,” Iris Amaya Rios, who left her native Honduras in hopes of finding work in the US, told EFE.

The roughly 800 migrants left the sports center on the east side of Mexico City, which served as a resting place for all who began arriving in the capital on Monday.

With the help of municipal authorities, who made three empty subway trains available for their use, the migrants headed north, to attend Mass at the basilica.

“Many of us believe in the Virgin Mary. We’ll pray to her for a miracle,” Iris said.

For Eva Rosario Carrillo, reaching the US is her heart’s desire, though she believes that, in the end, her destiny is in the hands of God.

“This is our dream, crossing over into the United States. If it’s the will of God, that’s fine. If not, what can we do?” asked the migrant, who came with her two children.

This group of migrants forms part of the second caravan of Central Americans who entered Mexico on Oct. 29, 10 days after the first one.

Since they hit the road, US President Donald Trump has hardened his stance on immigration and even signed a presidential order that that limits the chances of asylum for those applying at the Mexican border and cannot be granted to anyone who entered the country illegally.

That has not stopped the Central Americans, who believe that God “will touch the heart” of the president so he will let them in.

The Honduran Javier Ortiz said “the best they can do is to commend themselves to God,” so he takes care of them. He added that along the road, he has attended Masses along with his companions and he approaches the Guadalupe sanctuary in the belief that “it must be beautiful.”

Unlike many women who left their country with their children and other family members, Maria Isabel is traveling alone.

The people she asked to come with her were afraid, and said no. But she herself said she has no fear because she has “a strong faith in God.”

She also said that this massive exodus – which adds up to some 9,000 migrants crossing Mexico in different contingents – is a chance that “I couldn’t waste.”