New Study Shows Latinos Underestimate Their Own Contributions In The United States

75% of US Hispanics are looking for more political representation

CHICAGO – Latinos are launching more new businesses, achieving higher levels of education, and reaching the C-suite of Fortune 500 companies in greater numbers than ever, but more than three-quarters of Latinos recently surveyed were surprised by at least one of these and other similar well-documented facts, as reported in We Are All Human’s recently commissioned U.S. Hispanic Sentiment Study.

This sweeping study of more than 2,500 US Hispanics and Latinos aged 14 and olderfocuses on the Hispanic/Latino community’s outlookon such topics as the political landscape, business and education, and personal values. Participants were presented a series of 16 data points about positive developments and accomplishments by the Latino community. A surprising 77 percent of respondents expressed disbelief around six of these significant Latino achievements.The study was conducted by Zeno Group.

“This study shows how much remains to be done for the Latino community in the U.S. to fully appreciate our own contributions to this country and to the American way of life,” says Claudia Romo Edelman, founder of the We Are All Human Foundation. Romo Edelman presented the survey findings at Chicago Ideas Week during a panel discussion with former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Julian Castro.

Among the study’s findings:

82 percent of Latinos said they feel the community should be valued more than it is today.

Only 48 percent of U.S. Hispanics think they are unified, and 62 percent believe they do not speak with same voice. Yet 90 percent say they identify as part of the Hispanic community.

66 percent of Hispanics overall believe that their vote does count in the US, while only 24 percent feel that their community is “extremely” or “very” represented by politicians/people in government.

69 percent of those surveyed are optimistic about the long-term future of the Latino community in the United States.

62 percent think it is likely that a Hispanic / Latino person will be elected President of the U.S. in their lifetimes.

Latinos who were born in the United States (second generation) are generally less optimistic than 1st generation Latinos about the state of the “American Dream.”

“Overwhelmingly, Latinos are saying that they’re under-valued and that their contributions aren’t fully appreciated,” said Romo Edelman. “The political candidates who recognize this and work to give full voice to Latino achievements will surely be the ones who benefit from Latino support at the polls.”

