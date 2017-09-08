Senate Leader de León on Trump Decision to Kill DACA Program

SACRAMENTO – California Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) released the following statement after President Trump moved to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on Tuesday September 5th, 2017:

“America should not be the place where dreams come to die.

“This great nation was built on the dreams of immigrants who came here looking for a better way of life and in doing so enriched us all.

“President Trump’s immigration policies and xenophobic deportation campaign has severely dimmed the beacon of hope that our country has stood for since its inception.

“With his decision to end DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, Trump has snuffed out that hope for nearly 800,000 undocumented young men and women, “Dreamers” who were brought to this country as children but have grown to embrace the American Dream as their own.

“Because of their undocumented status – a result of Congress’ failure to pass immigration reform – these young adults have had to live in constant fear that they could lose their homes, families and accomplishments at any time.

“President Obama’s DACA program of 2012 allowed them to come out from under the cloud of possible deportation to pursue an education or career. They’ve been able to earn high school and college diplomas, open bank accounts, buy cars and homes and contribute to their communities and our economy.

“Nearly one third of all Dreamers call California home and they, along with their parents, have helped make our state’s economy the 6th largest in the world.

“Trump’s decision to terminate DACA is meek acquiescence to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose fierce opposition to DACA and nationalist views are well documented, and the attorneys general from 10 conservative states who have threatened to sue over the program.

“While Trump said in April that DACA recipients could “rest easy,” he has proven once again that his word is worthless and that any of us concerned about the future of our country should never rest easy until he is out of the White House.

“It is now up to Congress to restore the hope Trump has smothered and pass permanent protections so Dreamers can live, flourish and pursue the American Dream as legal residents.

“In the coming weeks, the California Senate will work to ensure DACA students can continue to earn income to support their educational dreams.”