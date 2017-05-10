Cars 3

Trailers
by 05/10/2017

When they say your time is up, it’s time to make your move. Watch the new trailer for Cars 3.

Disney/Pixar’s Cars 3 opens in theatres in 3D June 16!

Facebook: https://facebook.com/PixarCars
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PixarCars
Instagram: https://instagram.com/PixarCars
Official Site: http://disney.com/Cars3

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!

Tags
Categories
MoviesVideo - Trailers

by ElObservador - May 5, 2017

by ElObservador - May 10, 2017

RELATED BY

  • kingarthur
    Movies

    KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD

    Today we have a special message for Cinco De Mayo on behalf of Charlie Hunnam from the new film KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD, which premieres on May...
  • Photo Credit: Universal Pictures
    Movies

     5 Maneras de reavivar tu relación

    INSPIRADAS POR LA NUEVA PELICULA DE UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT “FIFTY SHADES DARKER” DISPONIBLE EN DIGITAL HD EL 25 DE ABRIL, 2017 Y EN 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY™, DVD...
  • Photo Credit: Lionsgate
    Movies

    Orange is the New Black

     Aclamada por la Crítica, este Fenómeno Cultural Llega en Blu-ray, DVD y Digital HD el 9 de Mayo Por Lionsgate Coincidiendo con el estreno de la quinta temporada de...
  • beatriz at dinner
    Movies

    BEATRIZ AT DINNER

    Género: Comedia dramática Fecha de Estreno:  9 de junio de 2017 Director: Miguel Arteta Guionista: Mike White Productores: Aaron L. Gilbert, Pamela Koffler, David Hinojosa, y Christine Vachon Protagonizada por: Salma Hayek, John...