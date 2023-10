La Corte Suprema de la India anula el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo

Featured Indian Supreme Court Strikes Down Same Sex Marriage Sunita Sohrabji Ethnic Media Services On a 3-2 judgement, India’s Supreme Court Oct. 17 failed to affirm same sex marriages, arguing that there is no constitutional right to marriage....

world The Polycrisis Fueling Protests in Perú Peter Schurmann Ethnic Media Services The “polycrisis” is an emerging term working its way into the parlance of lawmakers and global decisionmakers, from elite universities to the meeting rooms at...