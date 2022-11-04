CA Older Voters Expected to Dominate Midterm Election

Early in-person voting started this Saturday in dozens of counties across the Golden State, and this year, older adults are expected to have outsized influence at the ballot box.

Data from the Public Policy Institute of California has shown that older voters make up the biggest share of high-propensity voters. So, Luis Campillo, Los Angeles regional director for AARP California, said this population segment will likely decide the election.

“Californians 55 and older make up about 34% of the state’s adult population, but constitute about 47% of likely voters,” he said. “Whereas those who are between the ages of 18 and 34 make up about 32% of the population, but only 23% of the likely voters.”

On Nov. 8, the ballot will contain multiple statewide initiatives on a wide range of issues including health care, access to sports betting, flavored tobacco products, taxes, climate change, investments in art and education, and more. Many local and regional measures touch on funds for affordable housing, parks and community colleges. That’s in addition to the contests for governor, the U.S. House and Senate, plus state and local offices.

All registered voters should have received a ballot in the mail. Campillo noted that the deadline to register for a mail-in ballot has passed, but fear not – because California has same-day registration.

“People can still register conditionally and vote,” he said, “so that just means that you will cast your ballot, and it will be counted after the election office goes through the verification process.”

AARP California has a website – aarp.org/CAvotes – and a podcast with election information. People also can text the words ‘CA Votes’ to the number 222777 to get a link on their smartphone.