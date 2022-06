“¡Haga algo!” Biden se compromete a tomar acciones tras visita a Uvalde

Community Outgunned: Why California’s groundbreaking firearms law is failing Two decades ago, California legislators added a new weapon to the state’s growing arsenal of gun-control measures, already among the toughest in the nation. Their motivation came from 2,000...

Opinion “Do Something!” Biden Vows to Take Action after Visit to Uvalde The cry came from the heart of one of the residents of Uvalde, Texas, as President Biden and his wife Jill laid a wreath at the makeshift memorial to...

Featured Cross-Racial Solidarity Against Racist Violence: The Legacy of Vincent Chin Forty years ago, on the eve of his wedding, a young Chinese American named Vincent Chin was fatally beaten with a baseball bat on the streets of Detroit by...