It’s All About Timing: How California Residents Can Use Cleaner Energy to Keep California Golden

Over the past two decades, California has undergone a transformation focused on increasing the state’s consumption of electricity generated by renewable energy resources. These efforts are tied in part to the state’s goal to become a zero-carbon electricity state by 2045. Now’s the time to think about energy and harness the power of California’ abundant wind and solar energy.

WHEN YOU USE ENERGY MATTERS

The state’s electric grid is increasingly powered by clean, renewable sources of energy; when the sun is out and the wind is blowing. Most Californians have the option to use cleaner energy through their current electricity providers. The challenge is in the late afternoon and evening, when demand for energy peaks. At this time, electricity is more likely to be produced by traditional energy sources, which emits greenhouse gases.

Community-based organization, California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce (CHCC), has partnered with Energy Upgrade California, a program of the California Public Utilities Commission, to encourage residents to use energy more efficiently to keep California golden. The program also aims to ensure residents are educated about the importance of using cleaner energy and understand how to do so.

“Latinos are specifically vulnerable to the effects of climate change because of where we live and work,” says Julian Canete, President and CEO, CHCC. “Underscoring the importance of using cleaner energy and educating our communities on time-of-use is a movement close to my heart. I hope Californians will join me in helping to ensure a better future for generations to come.”

HOW TO USE CLEANER ENERGY

By making a few small changes to your routine you can help create a big change for California. It’s as simple as shifting when you use energy. CHCC alongside Energy Upgrade California is encouraging residents to use less energy from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.* for a cleaner California. You can optimize your clean energy use by:

Charging your devices overnight . When you remember to plug your phone in before you fall asleep, you can charge your devices overnight with the power of wind instead of during on peak hours.

. When you remember to plug your phone in before you fall asleep, you can charge your devices overnight with the power of wind instead of during on peak hours. Setting your slow cooker . Flip on your slow cooker before you leave for the day so that you can come home to the smell of ready to eat meals made with cleaner energy.

. Flip on your slow cooker before you leave for the day so that you can come home to the smell of ready to eat meals made with cleaner energy. Preloading the dishwasher . Load your dishwasher after dinner, but turn it on in the morning — your dirty dishes will be clean by dinnertime and made spotless with cleaner energy.

. Load your dishwasher after dinner, but turn it on in the morning — your dirty dishes will be clean by dinnertime and made spotless with cleaner energy. Powering Down . Turn off, turn down and unplug your devices from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to ensure you’re using cleaner energy.

TIME IS MONEY, EVEN WHEN IT COMES TO ENERGY

Beginning in June and July 2021, Santa Clara and San Francisco county residents will begin transitioning to an electricity time-of-use (TOU) rate plan with San Francisco county residents beginning their transition in July. Under the new TOU plans, residents will be encouraged to conserve power between the hours of 4:00 and 9:00 p.m.* The availability of cleaner energy during the day creates an opportunity for Californians to think about not only how, but also when electricity is used to power their daily lives.

Join Californians from all over the state in rallying together to combat climate change and preserve and protect the environment for future generations. For more information, visit https://www.energyupgradeca.org /time-of-use .

*Peak times may vary by rate and/or energy provider.