COVID-19 Vaccinations at La Plaza 💉

Dear Community,

Thanks to the collective efforts of Gardner Health Services, the Si Se Puede Collective, and the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department, La Plaza became a vaccination center serving up to 2,000 vaccines per week. At the beginning of the pandemic, La Plaza emerged as an integral part of East San Jose’s COVID-19 recovery efforts with bi-monthly food distribution and free on-site COVID-19 testing. Now, La Plaza is a model for community-led vaccinations.

La Plaza, the heart of East San Jose, attracted numerous news and media features including San Jose Spotlight, KRON 4, NBC Bay Area, San Jose Mercury, and ABC 7.

PROTEGE Campaign – United Against COVID-19

Our PROTECT YOURSELF / PROTECT US campaign is a grassroots response to our community being disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Protect our community and yourself by stepping up to get vaccinated when it’s your turn. For folks 65+ and frontline healthcare workers, vaccinations are offered at the Mexican Heritage Plaza every TUESDAY and THURSDAY from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Testing Continues Every Wednesday

As COVID-19 cases rise both locally and nationwide, it’s more important than ever to get tested regularly. Testing days are every Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

As a reminder, no health insurance or doctor’s note is required and it does not impact your immigration status.⁣⁣ Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and will correspond to a specific testing time window.

Drive-Thru Food Distribution

Due to the President’s Day and COVID-19 vaccination schedule conflicts, there will be no food distribution on February 16. Our next food distribution date is Monday, March 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

If you or a loved one are in need, join us every first and third Monday of the month from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Start in our King Road parking lot where registrations will take place. After registration, food pick up will take place in the Alum Rock Avenue parking lot. Thank you to our partner, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, for keeping our community fed.

San Antonio Elementary Welcomes You!

San Antonio Elementary is now accepting registrations for students in grades TK – 5th grade. Please reference the dates below if your child qualifies for T4/ TK or Kindergarten:

T4 Program: December 3rd, 2016 – March 31st, 2017

TK: September 2nd, 2016 – December 2nd, 2016

Kindergarten: January 1st, 2016 – September 1st, 2016

For more details:Call 408-928-8700

Visit us at 1721 E. San Antonio St.

Call the Student Services department at 408-928-6945

Visit the Student Services department at 2930 Gay Ave.

EASTSIDE 2021.CE Printed Copies Now Available!

Limited printed copies of 2021.CE are now available! Pick up an issue every Wednesday during free COVID-19 testing at the Mexican Heritage Plaza.

Eastside Magazine features the vital work of organizations in East San Jose and stories of commitment and determination that contribute to the community’s growth and strength. Our latest issue, 2021.CE, tackles “el bienestar” and how our community is grappling with the current state of our world. You can sign up for quarterly updates and digital access to the magazine below.

