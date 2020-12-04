Cathedral of Faith

SAN JOSE, CA— From Tuesday, Dec. 1st through Sunday, Dec. 27th, Cathedral of Faith will host a free Christmas Outdoor Spectacular drive-in experience featuring an exciting animated presentation and lights. Every Friday-Sunday in December, the Spectacular will also feature live performances, free hot chocolate, and more!

Animated characters Snowball and Flurry star in this outdoor extravaganza as they prepare for the Prince’s arrival. Also, Cathedral of Faith’s World of Arts ministry will perform a theatrical presentation to welcome the Prince. With a free animated show, live dance, and hot chocolate, this Spectacular is a great experience for the entire family!

This event doesn’t require a reservation; it is first-come first serve. In accordance with COVID protocol compliance, there will be limited viewing on-site which allows for approximately 50 cars per show.

To experience the show, guests should enter at our second driveway on Masonic Avenue. Guests can listen to the show either by tuning into FM 93.1 on their radios or by listening to it through the outdoor speakers.

For more information, visit www.cathedraloffaith.org or contact the Church Office at 408-267- 4691.

When: Starts Dec. 1, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 27 Monday-Thursday: 6, 6:30pm, 7pm, 7:3pm, 8:00pm, 8:30pm Friday- Sunday: 6pm, 7pm, 8pm,

Includes Live Performances and Free Hot Chocolate

*No Shows December 25,

December 24 shows 6,6:30, and 7pm

show schedule subject to change due to weather

Where: Cathedral of Faith

2315 Canoas Garden Avenue, San Jose

located at the corner of Highway 87 and Curtner Ave.