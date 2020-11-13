Bold and Blue Trailblazing in the fall

Arturo Hilario

El Observador

Recently I took the 2021 Trailblazer on two distinct adventures: a breezy, one hour drive up the Northern California coast to pick fall pumpkins alongside the oceanside community of Half Moon Bay, as well as a day trip out to the six thousand foot elevation of South Lake Tahoe amongst the giant Sierra Nevada Mountains.

I must say, fun was had.

In both situations, as well as the in-between moments of driving to the grocery store or taking a drive around the block to see a Halloween decorated neighborhood, the Trailblazer held its own, never did I think or feel the vehicle would lose power or struggle, it was always a smooth ride, and perfect for all conditions I threw at it.

The specific model I was able to try out was the 2021 Trailblazer AWD RS, a 9-speed automatic transmission which leaves no room for sluggishness as it zips from city streets to climbing the scenic Sierra Mountains.

The outside of the car is sharp and modern looking, and was fitted with the RS specials: such as a black accents and trim, 18” high gloss black aluminum wheels, as well as the best part of it in my opinion, the Oasis Blue color of the SUV (which can be had on non-RS models as well).

A bright, but not too intense blue, it caught many eyes. Even in the picturesque peaks of a visitor center parking lot up in the mountains of Lake Tahoe, someone took their eyes off the vista for a second to admire and comment on the color and distinct lines of the car.

Besides the color and accent trim of the RS, the base architecture of the Trailblazer is pretty fierce and fun for a compact SUV. In my opinion, as other SUV manufacturers create more boxy profiles, which can look good, I am very impressed with the direction of the Trailblazer’s profile. Even to me, the grill and front itself looks almost like another Chevy great, the Camaro.

When your pint-sized SUV looks and feels like a speed machine, it’s a great thing to drive around. And although the footprint of the Trailblazer is small, measuring 173.50 in in length and 71.20 inches wide, it is “design magic” how the space is used.

Although you won’t be carrying the touring kit for the Rolling Stones in the back, the ratio of space for passenger comfort and storage is particularly good.

Pumpkins and Peaks

For my trip to Half Moon Bay California, the intent was to pick up some fresh fall pumpkins, for Halloween and general fall presentation outside my home – and for eating.

Although I did not make any jack-o-lanterns this year my partner was able to make a delicious Butternut squash soup with some of our haul. And our “Halloween” pumpkin display outside still serves the purpose of bringing fall feelings to our sunny California neighborhood even as of writing.

Half Moon Bay is a pretty simple ride and getting to the pumpkin patch we parked on a dirt parking spot which was no match for an all-wheel-drive Trailblazer.

On the other hand, out by the Nevada Stateline when we traversed Lake Tahoe for the day, the 2021 Trailblazer performed superbly amongst the curves and constant changes in elevation and grade.

Being up high in the mountains and watching out for passing lanes and traffic in general was made much easier with the Chevrolet features such as the lane change alerts and Infotainment 3 Plus, which kept our podcasts, music, and Google Maps handy.

The dual-pane, panoramic sunroof gave fantastic views of the mountains around us and although it let in plenty of light, we were glad they have a nice tint to them.

At the top of the road, high above Lake Tahoe’s Emerald Bay, we stopped at a parking lot for the Vikingsholm House State Park. Vikingsholm is a 38-room castle which sits at the bottom of the Sierra Mountains, at the lakeside of Emerald Bay.

Mrs. Lora Josephine Knight finished construction on this Scandinavian inspired summer home in 1929 and enjoyed 15 summers of it throughout her life.

While the Trailblazer enjoyed the sights of the parking lot, my partner and I zigzagged down the mountain to the castle and admired the views of the lake from up close.

At the end of our excursion, we hiked back up to the peak, and enjoyed a relaxing journey back home in the Trailblazer. The heated seat warmers were our friends.

The 2021 Trailblazer AWD RS was a great vehicle for running errands and going on Fall adventures. I think it would do just fine in any season.