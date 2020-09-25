4th COVID-19 Vaccine Trial to Begin; Millions of Volunteers Needed

CONCORD, N.H. — A fourth major clinical trial for a COVID vaccine debuted on Wednesday, and public-health experts are asking for your help.

Millions of volunteers are needed to aid in the effort, but so far just 410,000 people have signed up.

Dr. Jim Kublin, faculty member at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and executive director of the COVID-19 Prevention Network based in Seattle, said everyone is going to benefit from these vaccines, so we should all be willing to pitch in.

“We desperately need the general public to volunteer for these vaccine clinical trials,” Kublin said. “This is a tremendous way for people to step up and really accomplish their civic duty by contributing to the advancement of these COVID vaccines.”

It takes about five minutes to enter your information on the website preventCOVID.org. No one in the trial will be infected with the virus itself.

If you are chosen, you’ll be given an injection, either of a placebo or of the possible vaccine, and will be studied for several years. Side effects are usually limited to redness or swelling at the injection site.

Kublin said they need adult volunteers from all walks of life and every ethnic group, but they especially encourage the elderly and people of color to sign up.

“We’re encouraging all communities, but particularly those disproportionately impacted, to join us in this national and global effort,” Kublin said.

Hundreds of sites are activated every week, so it’s not too late to get involved. Study participants are paid for their time, usually a few hundred dollars.

A growing anti-vaccine movement has questioned the safety or effectiveness of some immunizations in recent years. Patients are advised to consult their doctor with any concerns.