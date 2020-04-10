Mexican Mariachis sweeten the fight against the coronavirus with their songs

Text: Mexico, Apr 7 (EFE) .- The mariachis from the iconic Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City traveled to the south of the capital on Tuesday to give encouragement to patients with respiratory diseases and raise awareness about the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus , despite the economic difficulties they are going through.

“What we seek is to show solidarity with the contingency situation. And also to them, who as mariachis have no fixed salary, we want to support them. It is a serenade to raise awareness,” Karen Álvarez, a worker at the Tequila and Mezcal Museum, told EFE. , organizer of this outing.

Álvarez emphasized that with the arrival of the coronavirus in Mexico, tourism, which is the basis for the livelihood of the musicians in this plaza, stopped completely.

“When all this is over, we will return with everything,” he said.

With songs of encouragement, joy and love, the dozens of mariachis who went to the hospital of the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER) were positive to the cry of “Garibaldi never dies”.

And it is that in recent weeks, the Plaza Garibaldi, a place recognized for its party and joy, has been empty, with no customers but with musicians trying to earn a living without great success.

“Mexicans face any problem and we sing this time we organized to come to the hospital. We have always been in earthquakes or emergencies, situations in which we try to lead this life with optimism singing,” said musician Mario Luna to Efe, who put of example themes like the mythical “Cielito lindo”.

He also added that in a difficult situation it is important to take care of each other and asked that if someone has an event, they will be delighted as long as the sanitary measures are complied with.

He also wanted to ask the Mexican government to help them in some way, such as with a loan to cover needs, since many are pulling savings and they are running out.

The Government of Mexico decreed the health emergency until April 30, which forces the non-essential economic activities to stop, and urged the population to stay at home, although quarantine is not mandatory so as not to affect the millions of people. employed in informal work.

The number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Mexico, which causes the COVID-19 disease, officially amounts to 2,439 and 125 deaths, according to the most recent report.

With their performance today, the musicians emphasized the gratitude to the health personnel while they encouraged the sick and made known their precarious situation for which they need work to continue.

During songs like “Cielito lindo” or “El mariachi loco” they were happy despite the situation, which caused them to have to wear a mask and keep their distance during their performance.