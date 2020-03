COMBATIENDO EL CORONAVIRUS REQUIERE NIVELES DE ALTA CONCIENCIA

Featured DEALING WITH CORONAVIRUS REQUIRES HIGH AWARENESS LEVELS For the containment of the coronavirus respiratory disease, which is highly virulent and infectious, it is necessary for more ordinary folks to learn more about levels of cleanliness. More...

Featured Can the coronavirus be transmitted by the Communion Chalice? This past Sunday, a parishioner asked during the forum following the Sunday 10 AM church service: Can the coronavirus be transmitted to cummunicants by the Blessed Wince Chalice? The...