Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Arturo Hilario

El Observador

The binary suns of Tatooine have set, and there is finally an ending to the saga from a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars, the Sci-fi series that has captivated filmgoers and pop culture since 1977, released its ninth, and presumably final story revolving the protagonists fighting a war against a merciless

Enemy helmed by Sith Lords like Darth Vader and the Empire, and most recently Kylo Ren and his First Order.

To start off, this Star Wars has it all. In its nearly 2 and a half hour runtime, it manages to create brand new story threads, introduce new characters and bring back classic ones, as well as find a way to close that last chapter on a story started by George Lucas mind in the 70’s. It’s a hell of a tall task, but now that’s it out, it’s safe to say that it won’t be the greatest received of them all, but it’s certainly an entertaining close to the saga of Luke Skywalker and those around him.

I’ll be honest, that brand new story is established within the first few minutes, not related to the last film, and within this new story there are many details and quests to presumably get the best solution for the protagonists to defeat an evil that has manifested in the galaxy.

It’s a bit of a rollercoaster figuring things out, but you’re grateful it’s with the funny and friendly Star Wars mainstays you’ve grown to love and root for over the years. The second half is the conclusion to this new threat, new story arc and the conclusion to the whole cast of the Star Wars universe. It’s a dense film, but one that does try to bring closure to what has seemed an open and limitless world.

If by saying this is the last Star Wars film in the Luke Skywalker saga, you are essentially closing the book on many beloved characters and it’s both amazing and sad to see their final portrayals (maybe forever, maybe for the foreseeable couple of years?) on screen.

Characters like Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Chewbacca and newer characters like Jannah, played by Naomi Ackie, and older cast members that return from the original trilogy get their final moments.

Through the new story arc and its turbulent final showdown, you get to see glimpses of the old, the new, and the visually astounding worlds of the galaxy. There are a lot of surprising reveals, references and characters, but I’m not spoiling it here.

This film showcases the end of the new trilogy, giving Rey most of the screen time as she figures out exactly who she is, and what her purpose is in the galactic fight of good versus evil. In the shadows, with some great performances is Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren, who also must face his final curtain call, whether his fate is good or bad, within the light side of the force, or the darkness of the Sith.

I’m going to say it once more. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” isn’t the best of the bunch, that’s 9 whole movies over 42 years so it’s tough to beat, but it is the conclusion, and as a Star Wars fan I wouldn’t miss it for the world.

Its pacing is fervent and nonstop, but those moments of calm and character development amongst the original cast and the new one is sublime, a perfect opportunity for the waterworks. Along with the score by John Williams, it’s an emotional, but imperfect experience. I will recommend it to fans regardless, it’s nice to say goodbye.