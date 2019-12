Q&A: Cómo las niñas pueden desarrollar carreras en la industria de los videojuegos

Education Q&A: How girls can build careers in the video game industry Careers in the video game industry are highly desirable, and for good reason. Working for a video game company can be rewarding, and equally important, turns a favorite pastime...

Education Federal Anti-Immigration Policy Hurting Children, Report Says LOS ANGELES – In California, 1.3 million children younger than age five may lose out on essential services because of a hostile immigration climate, according to a new report. Researchers...