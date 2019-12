EarthTalk Q&A: Químicos para el césped y el cáncer canino

Entertainment Sharks’ Friday Frenzy Proves Unfavorable for the Kings Javier Velez El Observador The San Jose Sharks scored four goals in a row to beat the Los Angeles Kings for a second time in five days,4-1, on Friday...

Arts & Culture Maná’s Alex González Keeps on Drumming Arturo Hilario El Observador One of the most famous “rock en español” bands of the last quarter century, Maná formed in 1986 in Guadalajara, Mexico. The band included Fher...

Featured DESTRUCTIVE IMPACT OF DENYING PEOPLE THEIR HISTORY “The most effective way to destroy a people’s community to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.” This is my revised version of George Orwell’s original statement....