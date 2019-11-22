Fantasy of Lights Walk-Thru Weekend at Vasona Lake County Park

Get ready to bundle up you and yours in festive winter attire for a stroll through the holiday lights and displays of Vasona Lake County Park’s spectacular Fantasy of Lights. The Walk-thru weekend is set for Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8 from 4pm to 9pm.

There will be some new displays for viewing along with the traditional favorites including an erupting volcano, the friendly dinosaur den, Santa shooting hoops, a pen of playful penguins, a tunnel of moving lights, a 90-foot twinkling tree and much more.

Fantasy of Lights is approximately 1.5 miles long one way, a 3-mile round-trip, so make sure your holiday attire includes comfortable walking shoes and warm clothing. A pocket flashlight will come in handy.

Seeing the holiday lights on foot is a popular holiday tradition amongst south bay residents and has sold out since its inception in 2013.

To round out the magical weekend, enjoy tasty international food and beverages by Moveable Feast for purchase, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, play a prize wheel hosted by Telemundo TV48 and see special performances by Los Gatos Ballet.

There is no parking at the event. FREE parking and shuttle service is available at Netflix, 121 Albright Way, Los Gatos. Ridesharing with Lyft or Uber is highly encouraged.

Admission is with pre-paid tickets ONLY! Tickets are on sale, November 1 at www.parkhere.org. Walk-thru admission tickets are $10 ages 13 years old and up, $5 ages 4 thru 12 years old and FREE – 3 years old or younger and available online only. Standard Eventbrite processing fees will be applied at time of purchase. Visit www.parkhere.org for event information, directions, maps and photos.

Tickets to Fantasy of Lights Drive-thru nights are also available for purchase and must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Select your time and day of entrance when purchasing a Drive-thru ticket. The Drive-thru nights begin December 10 through December 30 (closed Christmas Day, 12/25), 6pm to 10pm nightly.

Fantasy of Lights is presented by the Santa Clara County Parks & Recreation Department. Information on volunteering for this event and other Park programs can be found on their website, www.parkhere.org.