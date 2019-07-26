75th SANTA CLARA COUNTY FAIR OPENS AUGUST 1

Santa Clara County Fair

San Jose, CA – The 75th Santa Clara County Fair will run Thursday, August 1 through Sunday August 4. Organizers say to expect a four-day, culturally inclusive celebration of the diversity of Santa Clara Valley.

Thanks to a $300,000 grant from the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, significant improvements to The Fair’s infrastructure include an improved lawn area and stage for concerts and large exhibitions; an International Village for cultural events within The Fair; and a mural – celebrating Santa Clara County’s 15 cities – painted by more than 20 local artists, to be unveiled at the start of The Fair on August 1.

Also, for the 75th, there will be fireworks every night, a “History of The Fair” exhibition on display in Heritage Hall, and a new livestock tent exhibit area.

“A milestone like the 75th is a good opportunity to take stock in what we have, how it can be enhanced, and where we can add,” said Abraham Andrade, executive director of the Fairgrounds Management Corporation.

“We worked diligently to make the 75th more inclusive to people of all cultures and ages, without diminishing the core agricultural elements that are an important part of our Valley’s heritage.”

Nightly entertainment featured at The Fair ranges from tributes to Sinatra and The Beatles, to hip hop recording artist Drew Deezy. Other headliners include The Drifters (8/3), Los Horoscopos de Durango (8/4), and American Idol finalist DeAndre Brackensick (8/1). Six stages will feature a variety of free family entertainment daily, including puppet shows, a bird show, magicians, and “Pirate Jack.”

Tickets for concert events can be purchased on-line at tickets.thefair.org and include admission to The Fair. For a complete schedule of events and entertainment, go to thefair.org.

Other highlights of the 75th Santa Clara County Fair include:

International Village events: - Vietnamese Celebration on Friday, August 2nd;

– Swades at The Fair – Indo-American Day on Saturday, August 3rd – Dia de Feria (Latino Day) on Sunday, August 4th.

Fireworks will be featured every night of The Fair around 9:30 p.m. (Time varies depending on concert performances.)

Education Day – Friday, August 2 admission is free for kids under 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an opportunity to experience agricultural-based displays, hands-on exhibits and learning opportunities.

“Out” At The Fair – Friday, August 2 A full day of entertainment and activities celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Diamond Giveaway. As part of the 75th celebration, a men or women’s diamond ring will be given away in a drawing to be held on August 4. The diamond – valued at $5,000 – was donated by Mann’s Jewelers of Willow Glen.

The new mural will cover a span of more than 6,000 square feel along Tully Road. Lila Gemellos, the artist commissioned to direct the mural project, was selected partly due to an interesting anecdote she shared with the selection committee. A San Jose native, Lila was inspired to pursue a career as an artist after winning an art competition held at the 50th Santa Clara County Fair in 1994. Her work can be seen throughout the South Bay, most notably in downtown San Jose and Willow Glen.

Fair admission at the gate is still $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 and seniors over 65. Fair packages that include unlimited rides can be pre-purchased on-line for the reduced price of $23. In celebration of the 75th, admission will be offered for 75 cents on Opening Day – August 1st – from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.