Calendar 7.19

Dine Downtown San Jose 2019 July 19 – July 28, 2019 Downtown San Jose Various Downtown Restaurants San Jose, CA   Silicon Valley Beer Walk 2019 July 19 –...
Photo Credit: Pixabay
by 07/19/2019

Dine Downtown San Jose 2019

July 19 – July 28, 2019

Downtown San Jose

Various Downtown Restaurants

San Jose, CA

 

Silicon Valley Beer Walk 2019

July 19 – July 28, 2019

Downtown San Jose

3201 Denton Way

San Jose, CA

 

Music in the Park 2019 – Ozomatli

July 19, 2019 / 5:30pm

Plaza De Cesar Chavez

1 Paseo De San Antonio

San Jose, CA

$10 – $40

 

Do You Know San Jose? – SoFA District Edition

July 19, 2019 / 6pm

Valley Title

520 S 1st St

San Jose, CA

Free

 

Anything Goes – CMT Rising Stars

July 19, 2019 / 7pm

Montgomery Theater

271 S Market St

San Jose, CA

$15 – $20

 

Disenchanted!

July 19, 2019 / 7:30pm

3Below Theaters & Lounge

288 S 2nd St

San Jose, CA

$54

 

SJ Improv – DeRay Davis

July 19, 2019 / 7:30pm

San Jose Improv

62 S 2nd St

San Jose, CA

$25 – $35

 

Cabaret

July 19, 2019 / 8pm

City Lights Theater Company

529 S 2nd St

San Jose, CA

$30 – $51

 

The Book of Mormon – Broadway San Jose

July 19, 2019 / 8pm

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

255 S Almaden Blvd

San Jose, CA

$40 – $163

 

Northside Night Market

July 20, 2019 / 5pm

Backesto Park

551 N 13th St

San Jose, CA

 

Funk N’ San Jose

July 20, 2019 / 8pm

SAP Center

525 W Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA

$55 – $295

 

National Theatre Live: Small Island – Screening

July 21, 2019 / 2pm

SJSU Hammer Theatre Center

101 Paseo De San Antonio

San Jose, CA

$13 – $20

 

Cannabis Business Expo 2019

July 22 – July 24, 2019

San Jose McEnery Convention Center

408 Almaden Blvd

San Jose, CA

 

Chicago

July 23, 2019 / 8pm

San Jose Civic

135 W San Carlos St

San Jose, CA

$69.50 – $89.50

 

Little Black Dress

July 24, 2019 / 8pm

SJSU Hammer Theatre Center

101 Paseo De San Antonio

San Jose, CA

$40 – $50

 

Panteon Rococo

July 24, 2019 / 8pm

San Jose Civic

135 W San Carlos St

San Jose, CA

$40 – $45

Tags
Categories
Local Events

by ElObservador - Jul 19, 2019

by ElObservador - Jul 19, 2019

RELATED BY

0