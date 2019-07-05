5 ways to have a Happy School Year

For kids, the start of a new school year is like New Year’s Eve: a chance to start fresh and set intentions for the year ahead. It’s a time to reboot, make new friends, get new clothes and gear, and find new opportunities to fuel their passions. As parents, you can help your children have a Happy School Year by encouraging them to set and accomplish their goals — or school year’s resolutions. Whether they want to join math club, improve their finger-painting skills, or just make the bus on time every day, here are some tips to help kids achieve their goals this year.

1) Record school year’s resolutions. Take the time to sit down and chat with your children about what they hope to accomplish in the new year and how they envision getting there. This is a great way for you to learn more about your kids’ dreams — the answer may surprise you! Plus, it’s even a great time for you to make school year’s resolutions. A new school year represents a fresh start for parents too. By setting goals with your child, you can lead by example and bond over the journey of seeing your goals through.

2) Celebrate school year’s eve. Help your child avoid a case of the “Sunday scaries” before the first day of school by hosting a School Year’s Eve Party! Make the new school year something that is fun and celebrated, not feared and dreaded. Include festive decorations and party props, a Happy School Year playlist, and your kid’s favorite foods and treats. There are a lot of sweet school-themed snacks you can make too. Grab some fun cookie cutters or check out Pinterest for tips on how to use what you already have in your kitchen to make fun treats.

3) Get organized. New school year, new schedule. Develop a system to keep yourself and your family organized, ensuring resolutions don’t fall by the wayside. Use something like an Amazon Wish List to keep track of supplies needed for the year, a personalized planner to track projects and activities, and sticky notes to keep everyone posted (literally) on family whereabouts. To help your family track progress, you can even create and decorate a family “Happy School Year” cork board.

4) Stock up for success. Every new school year comes with classroom supply lists and new wardrobe needs. Make sure to get everything from the classroom must-haves to those special items your kids need to achieve their school year's resolutions — whether that's art supplies to become a better artist or rainbow socks to be more colorful every day.

5) Ease into the year. To give your children the best chance of having a Happy School Year, try easing into the school year by adjusting your routine a week or more in advance. For example, if your child’s resolution is to make it to school on time, Patty Rodriguez suggests setting the morning alarm a full week before the first day of school.

