California demanda detener la fusión entre Sprint y T-Mobile

Community GOOGLE’S ONE BILLION DOLLAR AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVESTMENT Google just announced this week that $1 billion will be allocated to address the need for ‘20,000 affordable housing units’ in the ‘San Francisco Bay Area, which includes the...

Featured California Sues to Stop Merger Between Sprint, T-Mobile SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The proposed merger between T-Mobile and Sprint hit a big roadblock on Tuesday June 11, as state attorneys general from California, New York and seven other...

Technology New Xbox game console Project Scarlett to land in 2020 Los Angeles – Microsoft announced Sunday that its new gaming console, called Project Scarlett, will hit stores in time for Christmas 2020. Microsoft’s head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, told...