CLEANER, CHEAPER ELECTRICITY FROM SAN JOSÉ CLEAN ENERGY IS A WIN-WIN FOR OUR FAMILIES HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT

One in eight Santa Clara County residents suffers from asthma. A recent study by Texas A&M University found that 35% of the asthma cases affecting children in Santa Clara County are caused by traffic-related air pollution. The need to transition away from fossil fuels is clear – smog, air pollution, and asthma are impacting our families.

The good news is now that San José Clean Energy (SJCE) is San José’s new official electricity provider, the electricity that powers our homes and businesses is getting cleaner. In February 2019, residents and businesses were enrolled in SJCE’s default GreenSource electricity service, which is cleaner and 1% cheaper than PG&E standard service. So, you don’t need to do a thing to save money and join the fight against air pollution and climate change.

GreenSource includes 45% renewable energy from solar, wind and geothermal and 35% carbon-free hydropower, and is 80% carbon-free overall. It is planned to become 100% carbon-free by 2021, completely eliminating air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from San José’s electricity supply.

If you want to take it one step further, this Earth Day consider upgrading to TotalGreen to get 100% renewable energy from SJCE. By choosing TotalGreen, you’ll join nearly 800 San José homes and businesses that are helping reduce our dependency on fossil fuels, clean up our air, and preserve our planet for our children and future generations. Each TotalGreen home saves the same amount of CO 2 as 1 acre of U.S. forests absorbs each year.

TotalGreen costs one penny more per kilowatt-hour (kWh) than GreenSource, which is about $5 more per month for the average SJCE residential customer.

This month SJCE started to contract with vendors to build new renewable energy resources like solar and wind farms dedicated for SJCE customers. Instead of profits going to shareholders, SJCE will reinvest revenue back into our community through lower rates and programs that reduce carbon emissions further and promote equity. Together, we’re powering a bright future for San José!