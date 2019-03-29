County of Santa Clara Offers New Mobile App for Paying Property Tax Bills Due by April 10

Santa Clara County Public Affairs

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIF.— Business and personal property taxpayers in Santa Clara County now have access to SCC DTAC, a new mobile app launched by the County of Santa Clara Department of Tax and Collections to provide more than 500,000 property owners with convenient access to pay the second installment of their annual secured property tax payments due no later than April 10, 2019.

“There is no longer a need to spend time in traffic, finding parking or standing in line at the Department of Tax and Collections to pay property taxes in Santa Clara County,” said Margaret Olaiya, Director of the Department of Tax and Collections. “People can pay online, and even from their phones, because we now have the DTAC App that allows you to look up your bill and pay directly from your bank account with no additional fees.”

The mobile app launched last month coincides with the collection of the second installment of the secured tax bill due February 1, 2019, with a delinquency date of April 10, 2019.

The new SCC DTAC app, available for iOS (Apple’s App Store) and Android (Google’s Play Store) mobile devices, includes the following features:

•Pay for one or more tax bills for secured or unsecured property.

•Pay tax bills with Credit/Debit card, or eChecks; Payments made by eCheck are free of convenience fees.

•Make partial payments on a tax bill (Note: Currently for secured properties only).

•View list of tax bills due and/or past due, including the ability to view bill details and download bills.

•Save properties as Favorites.

•Save copies of tax bills.

•Provide feedback about the app or DTAC service overall.

•Access using multiple mobile and smart devices such as phones and tablets

“We encourage property taxpayers to transact business with the County using the new convenient option of their mobile and smart devices,” added Olaiya.

Once the app is downloaded, property owners will be presented with two options. The first option allows a search for real property by Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN) or by property address. Real property includes homes, buildings, or land (a.k.a. secured property). The second option provides property owners of businesses, boats, airplanes, etc. (a.k.a. unsecured property) the ability to search for their property tax obligation by its assessment number or property address. Property owners can use the shopping cart feature to pay for multiple secured and/or unsecured tax bills that are available for their properties.

Second installment payments with stub, may be mailed to the Department of Tax and Collections, PO BOX 60534, City of Industry, CA 91716-0534. To avoid penalties, payments MUST be postmarked by April 10th or earlier. Late payments will be assessed penalties in accordance with the California Revenue and Taxation Code. Cash payments must be made in person at the Department of Tax and Collections, 70 West Hedding Street, East Wing, 6th Floor, San Jose.

Property owners who would like more information about paying their taxes can visit the Department of Tax and Collections website at www.sccdtac.org, or contact the DTAC Tax Information Unit at (408) 808-7900 or scctax.collector@fin.sccgo.org. They can sign up to receive general email information related to the annual secured tax bill by subscribing to the website.

Information about the mobile app is available at www.sccdtac.org/mobileapp.