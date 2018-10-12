Calendar 10.12

Events
Photo Credit: Unsplash
by 10/12/2018

The Ultimate Latin Date Night – Cuban Dinner + “On Your Feet!”

October 12, 2018 / 6:30pm

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

255 S Almaden Blvd

San Jose, CA

$105 – $169

San Jose State Spartans Women’s Soccer vs. Colorado State Rams Women’s Soccer

October 12, 2018 / 6:30pm

CEFCU Stadium

1257 S 10th St

San Jose, CA

$5 – $8

Love & Bananas – An Elephant Story – Movie and Fundraiser

October 12, 2018 / 7pm

San Jose Woman’s Club

75 S 11th St

San Jose, CA

SJ Improv – Steve Byrne

October 12, 2018 / 7:30pm

San Jose Improv Comedy Club

62 S 2nd St

San Jose, CA

$20 – $70

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

October 12, 2018 / 7:30pm

SAP Center

525 W Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA

$200 – $650

International Flute Virtuoso – Robert Stallman

October 12, 2018 / 7:30pm

Trianon Theatre

72 N 5th St

San Jose, CA

The Mystery of Edwin Drood

October 12, 2018 / 7:30pm

3Below Theaters & Lounge

288 S 2nd St

San Jose, CA

The Lieutenant of Inishmore

October 12, 2018 / 8pm

San Jose Stage Company

490 S 1st St

San Jose, CA

$16 – $56

On Your Feet! –  Broadway San Jose

October 12, 2018 / 8pm

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

255 S Almaden Blvd

San Jose, CA

$43 – $153

Pumpkins in the Park

October 13, 2018 / 10am

Discovery Meadow

180 Woz Way

San Jose, CA

SJSU Spartans Football vs. Army Black Knights

October 13, 2018

Levi’s Stadium

4900 Marie P B DeBartolo Way

Santa Clara, CA

ICA 38th Annual Art Silent Auction & Party

October 13, 2018 / 5pm

San Jose Institute of Contemporary Art

560 S 1st St

San Jose, CA

$50

UPMA Dandia

October 13, 2018 / 5pm

San Jose McEnery Convention Center

150 W San Carlos St

San Jose, CA

$15 – $20

Steinway Society – Jon Manasse and Jon Nakamatsu

October 13, 2018 / 7:30pm

McAfee Performing Arts and Lecture Center

20300 Herriman Ave

Saratoga, CA

$40 – $60

Michael Wong – San Jose Concert

October 13, 2018 / 7:30pm

City National Civic

135 W San Carlos St

San Jose, CA

$58 – $198

Tags
Categories
FeaturedLocal Events

by ElObservador - Oct 12, 2018

by ElObservador - Oct 12, 2018

RELATED BY