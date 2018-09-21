Sharks Acquire Two-Time Norris Trophy-Winning Erik Karlsson from Senators

Prospect Forward Francis Perron Also Heads to San Jose

SAN JOSE, CA – San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Doug Wilson announced September 13 that the club has acquired two-time James Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson (@Erikkarlsson65) and prospect forward Francis Perron from the Ottawa Senators.

In exchange, San Jose has traded forwards Chris Tierney (@Tierney71) and Rudolfs Balcers (@rudolfsbalcers), defenseman Dylan DeMelo (@ddems2), prospect Josh Norris (@joshnorris10), and a conditional 2019 second round selection and a conditional 2020 first round draft selection to the Ottawa Senators (@Senators). If San Jose re-signs Karlsson, Ottawa receives a conditional 2021 second round selection.

“It’s extremely rare that players of this caliber become available,” said Wilson. “The word ‘elite’ is often thrown around casually but Erik’s skillset and abilities fit that description like few other players in today’s game. With Erik, Brent Burns (@Burnzie88) and Marc-Edouard Vlasic (@Vlasic44), we feel we have three of the NHL’s top defensemen and stand as a better team today than we were yesterday. We are thrilled to welcome Erik and his wife, Melinda, to San Jose.”

“Ultimately, to acquire a player like this, you have to give to get and we are losing some quality players but also some very good people. All of the players leaving our organization have a very bright future in this league and we wish them all the best.”

Karlsson captured the James Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s best defenseman, in 2012 and 2015, and was named as the runner-up for the award twice (2016, 2017).

Since entering the NHL in 2009-10, no defenseman has scored more points than Karlsson with 518 (126 goals, 392 assists) in 627 NHL games, all with the Ottawa Senators. He has finished amongst the NHL’s top-10 leading scorers twice (2011-12 [10th]; 2015-16 [4th]) and amongst the NHL’s top-10 assist leaders four times (2011-12 [3rd]; 2013-14 [7th]; 2015-16 [1st]; 2016-17 [6th].

Selected in the first round (15th overall) by Ottawa in the 2008 NHL Draft, Karlsson has been named a NHL First-Team All-Star four times (2011-12, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17) and been selected to five NHL All-Star Games. He has served as the captain of the Senators since Oct. 2014.

In 48 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Ottawa, Karlsson has posted 37 points (six goals, 31 assists)

Last season with Ottawa, he led the team in average ice time (26:44, 3rd in the NHL), was second in blocked shots (120), takeaways (55) and second in scoring with 62 points (nine goals, 53 assists).

The six-foot, 190-pound native of Landsbro, Sweden has also crafted a distinguished international career. He has represented his native Sweden at the U-18 World Juniors (2008 – bronze medal), World Jr. Championships (2009 – silver medal), World Championships (2010 – bronze medal), 2014 Winter Olympics (silver medal) and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Perron, selected by Ottawa in the seventh round (190th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, has spent the last two seasons with Ottawa’s American Hockey League affiliate.

Tierney, selected by San Jose in the second round (55th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, posted 104 points (41 goals, 63 assists) in 284 games. DeMelo, selected by San Jose in sixth round (178th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft, recorded 32 (three goals, 29 assists) in 133 games played. Balcers, selected by San Jose in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, spent last season with the San Jose Barracuda. Norris, selected in the first round (19th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft is entering his sophomore season with the University of Michigan.