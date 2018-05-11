Cathedral of Faith

SAN JOSE, CA- Cathedral of Faith will host the 3rd annual Concert for Change benefiting Life Child Mozambique on Friday, May 18 from 7:30pm-9:30pm. Free admission. The concert will feature performances by bay area music and dance talent including Brother Ig, Jessica Johnson, The Tribe, TURFinc, and Academy of Villains (America’s Got Talent, So You Think You Can Dance, and winners of season 2 of Fake Off on TruTV) and more! All of our performers are donating their time and talent.

For 11 years Cathedral of Faith has partnered with Life Child Mozambique. Life Child supports orphan and vulnerable children in Quelimane, Mozambique. Through that partnership, Cathedral of Faith has assisted in the funding of residential homes, a medical clinic, and a water well at Okalawo Village which houses and educates the most vulnerable children in Quelimane. Cathedral of Faith also supports projects at the Peace School in the Namuinho community.

UNICEF reports that one in every five children are severely deprived of education and 45 percent of deaths in children under five are attributed to malnutrition. Concert for Change will give audience members the opportunity to be the change in these children’s lives through a free-will offering and/or child sponsorship to benefit Life Child Mozambique.

For more information about Concert for Change or Cathedral of Faith, log onto www.cathedraloffaith.org.