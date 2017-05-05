SILICON VALLEY COMIC CON 2017 DRAWS 65,000 ATTENDEES OVER THREE-DAY EVENT

Steve Wozniak’s Second Annual Pop Culture, Science & Technology Expo Added New Venues and Outdoor Festival, Saw Increased Attendance

SAN JOSE – Silicon Valley Comic Con (SVCC), Steve Wozniak’s wildly successful pop culture and technology expo, took over downtown San Jose the weekend of April 21-23, welcoming more than 65,000 guests over the course of the three-day show. This year’s theme of “The Future of Humanity: Where Will We Be in 2075?” featured a Space Village, NASA space exploration panels, robotics, virtual reality, a Kids S.T.E.A.M. Lab, celebrity appearances, leading comic book artists and authors, cosplay contests, a science fair, Geek Fashion Show, Rover.com dog cosplay contest, transportation provided by Acura’s NSX supercar and more. SVCC 2.0 also saw massive physical expansions and layout changes, adding a free public outdoor festival, programming at City National Civic and hosting registration inside South Hall. Silicon Valley Comic Con will return to San Jose the weekend of April 6-8, 2018.

“First and foremost, I’m an engineer, and we’re all about iterations and improvements. We made a lot of changes this year, and we’re happy to see that most worked,” said SVCC founder Steve Wozniak. “Silicon Valley Comic Con is all about having fun and being inspired. From the science fair and the NASA panels to meeting some of my heroes and favorite celebrities, I saw and learned so much. We can’t wait to build this out for next year!”

Marquee stage events included William Shatner and Steve Wozniak sharing the stage to talk about Star Trek and the future of technology, Buzz Aldrin presenting about “Humanity’s Future in Space,” Grant Gustin and Tom Felton talking about their popular CW TV show “The Flash,” Steve Wozniak hosting a “Wonder Women Changing the face of STEM” panel with Simone Giertz and Sabrina Pasterski, the 30th anniversary cast reunion of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” hosted by William Shatner, a “Breaking Barriers” panel featuring actress Pam Grier and Slack senior engineer Erica Baker, the original human residents of “Sesame Street” and Mr McFeely from “Mr Rogers’ Neighborhood” reunited on-stage, space exploration panels from NASA, Virgin Galactic and SETI, panels on robotics, virtual reality, cosplay, art, science, cosplay contests for humans and dogs, geek fashion show, science fair, plus Q&As with Steven Yeun, John Cusack, Tom Wilson, Gina Torres, Robert Englund, and more.

Silicon Valley Comic Con also hosted a rally for the March for Science Silicon Valley that was attended by 10,000 people. SETI hosted its first-ever Space Ball gala fundraiser, and ScreenUsed.com returned to host its 2nd Annual Movie Prop and Wardrobe Auction that beat 2016’s sales record of $707,000 including selling a Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – Original Stormtrooper (Sandtrooper) Helmet for $228,000.

The sold-out show floor, outdoor festival and surrounding events featured more than 450 exhibitors and attractions, including NASA, Acura’s NSX supercar and Mood Roads virtual experience, XPRIZE, Sony PlayStation, Facebook/ Oculus VR, Pepper the Robot from SoftBank Robotics, 8i Reality, Studio C, WordPress.com, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Hanson Robotics’ Professor Einstein, Rogue Reality, Lifeliqe, Steel Wool Studios, beer gardens from Lagunitas Brewing Company, Essentia hydration stations and more.

SVCC 2018 Will Take Place April 6-8 in San Jose