PATRICK MARLEAU SCORES HIS 500TH NHL GOAL

19-Year Veteran Becomes First Player to Score All 500 Goals with San Jose

SAN JOSE – San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau became just the 45th player in NHL history to reach the historic 500-goal plateau, scoring his milestone marker against Ryan Miller of the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday February 2nd. The goal was assisted by Joe Pavelski and Brent Burns. Marleau becomes the first player in franchise history to score all 500 goals in a Sharks uniform, and is just the 21st player to reach this milestone with one team.

Among the NHL’s all-time scorers, Marleau ranks tied for 44th in goals (500), tied for 6thin game-winning goals (97) and tied for 64thin points (1064). 19.4% of Marleau’s 500 career NHL goals have been game-winners.

Marleau is the fifth active NHL player to score 500 goals, including Jaromir Jagr (758), Jarome Iginla (617), Alex Ovechkin (550), and Marian Hossa (517). He joins Teemu Selanne (684) and Jeremy Roenick (513) as the only Sharks in the 500-goal club, and is just the second player to score his milestone 500th goal as a member of the Sharks (Roenick).

Marleau holds nearly every major statistical Sharks franchise record, including: games played (1,463), goals (500), points (1,064), power-play goals (158), shorthanded goals (17), overtime goals (9) and game-winning goals (97).

Among active NHL players, he ranks near the top in several categories, including: games played (1,463, 4th), goals (500, 5th), points (1,064, 5th), power-play goals (158, 4th) and game-winning goals (97, T-2nd).

He also ranks 10th amongst NHL players who have played their entire career with one franchise.

This season, Marleau has posted 19 goals and 9 assists in 52 games, including tying a franchise-record with four goals on Jan. 23 at Colorado. He became the first player since Mario Lemieux on Jan. 26, 1997 to score four goals in a third period.

Marleau has been selected to represent Canada seven times overall, capturing the gold medal in the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.

He was originally selected second overall by the Sharks in the 1997 NHL Draft, one slot behind teammate Joe Thornton.

PATRICK MARLEAU’S LANDMARK GAMES

Game #1 Oct. 1, 1997 San Jose vs. Edmonton

Game #1,000 Jan. 17, 2011 San Jose at Phoenix

Game #1,400 March 19, 2016 San Jose vs. NY Rangers

First NHL Goal Oct. 19, 1997 San Jose at Phoenix (Khabibulin)

First NHL Assist Oct. 11, 1997 San Jose vs. Boston

First NHL Hat Trick April 6, 2002 San Jose vs. Detroit

1,000th Career Point Nov. 21, 2015 San Jose at Pittsburgh

500th Career Point Nov. 15, 2007 San Jose at Phoenix

500th Career Assist Oct. 23, 2014 San Jose vs. Columbus

100th Career Goal Nov. 13, 2002 San Jose at Atlanta

200th Career Goal Nov. 22, 2006 San Jose vs. Los Angeles

300th Career Goal Dec. 26, 2009 San Jose vs. Anaheim

400th Career Goal March 10, 2003 San Jose at Colorado

500th Career Goal Feb. 2, 2017 San Jose at Vancouver