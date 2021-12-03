Witness the Origin of A New Marvel Cinematic Universe Super Hero

Disney Media & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, CA – Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is now on all major digital platforms and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD, so Marvel fans can now enjoy never-before-seen bonus material including 11 deleted scenes and a gag reel.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must face the past he thought he left behind and confront his father, leader of the dangerous Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, and Florian Munteanu, with Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu.

Beginning November 12, “one of Marvel’s best origin stories” (Sean Mulvihill, Fanboy Nation), Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will be available to all Disney+ subscribers. The film also arrives on all digital stores such as Apple TV, Prime Video and Vudu with exclusive bonus features.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Bonus Features*

Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

– Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Deleted Scenes They’re Waiting – Shang-Chi and Katy connect with Xialing over a call. Take a Shot – Katy has a moment of resolve during a battle. Apology – Years after his sudden absence, Shang-Chi tries to apologize to Xialing. I’m Here – Shang-Chi and Katy have a conversation in the alley. Katy reassures Shang-Chi that she will always be his support system. Pep Talk – In order to turn the tide, Razor Fist encourages Katy during the middle of a battle. Greatness – Trevor and Katy bond over passions in their getaway car. Escape Tunnel – The gang slips out through Trevor’s escape tunnel in order to secure a getaway vehicle. Two Sons – Xu Wenwu compares Shang-Chi and Razor Fist during a tense dinner. Postcard – Shang-Chi and Xu Wenwu reunite as father and son. Shang-Chi makes it clear he disagrees with Xu Wenwu’s philosophy. Just Friends – Katy and Xialing get to know each other. Xialing asks Katy some personal questions. Do It Yourself – Xu Wenwu returns to his empire after the Iron Gang boss is captured.

Building a Legacy – Go behind the scenes and explore Shang-Chi’s explosive debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

– Go behind the scenes and explore Shang-Chi’s explosive debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Family Ties – A deep dive into the rich but complicated legacy of Shang-Chi and Xu Wenwu.

– A deep dive into the rich but complicated legacy of Shang-Chi and Xu Wenwu. Audio Commentary – View the film with Audio Commentary by Destin Daniel Cretton and Dave Callaham.

*bonus features vary by product and retailer

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stellar stellar ast includes Simu Liu as Shaun/Shang-Chi, Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Fala Chen as Ying Li, Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan and Yuen Wah as Master Guang Bo. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton; Produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a., Jonathan Schwartz, p.g.a.; Executive Producers Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth with Screenplay by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham. Screen Story by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton and Music by Joel P West.

Just in time for the holiday season the film will feature English, Spanish and French audio and subtitles. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is rated “PG-13”.