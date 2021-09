Elección revocatoria en California: la campaña 2022 comienza desde ahora

Community California recall: The 2022 campaign starts now Gov. Gavin Newsom is keeping his job after months spent lambasting the California recall as a Republican power grab; feverishly fundraising, wooing likely supporters and wrangling fractious progressive activists; sweating the odd, unexpectedly close poll;...

Community Federal Pandemic Program Gives Discounts on Internet, Laptops SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Advocates for older Americans are working to spread the word about a federal program to cut people’s internet bills. The Emergency Broadband Benefit program gives people who qualify...