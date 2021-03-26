Encuesta sobre el programa FoodCycle para residents de Sunnyvale | FoodCycle Survey for Sunnyvale Residents

La Ciudad de Sunnyvale está solicitando opiniones sobre el programa FoodCycle de reciclaje de restos de comida de FoodCycle. Se invitan los residentes de Sunnyvale que tienen sus propios contenedores para basura y servicio de recojo a completar una encuesta anónima de cinco minutos. Los resultados ayudarán al orientar las comunicaciones sobre el programa FoodCycle.

Favor de completer la breve encuesta antes del 15 de abril, en: www.surveymonkey.com/r/FoodCycleSunnyvale?lang=es

ENGLISH 

The City of Sunnyvale is checking in with residents in single-family homes to get feedback about the FoodCycle program. To that end, residents can take a short survey by April 15 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FoodCycleSunnyvale. The survey asks how often residents recycle food waste, how full their FoodCycle carts are each week, why they chose to participate in the program (or not) and what they like or don’t about the service.

