San Francisco 49ers and County of Santa Clara Health System Partner to Create Largest Vaccination Site in California

The San Francisco 49ers and the County of Santa Clara have announced the creation of California’s largest vaccination site at Levi’s Stadium to facilitate the rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to the residents of Santa Clara County. The site will open early next week with the initial capacity to vaccinate 5,000 people per day, with plans to increase capacity up to 15,000 people per day as vaccine supplies increase.

“We recognize the urgent need for an effective and equitable vaccination effort for our community and are proud to partner with the County of Santa Clara to bring this vaccination site online as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said 49ers President Al Guido. “We have brought every resource at our disposal to bear on this challenge to ensure members of the community we live in each and every day can be vaccinated safely and quickly.”

The site will be staffed and operated by the County of Santa Clara Health System.

“We appreciate the 49ers stepping up during this difficult time and providing valuable space and resources in the fight against COVID-19,” said Mike Wasserman, President of the County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors. “Sports binds communities together and the 49ers helping to vaccinate our community shows true leadership and winning teamwork.”

All parties are working tirelessly to ensure the vaccination site can open next week. Levi’s Stadium staff, working in conjunction with County Health System leaders, local contractors, and healthcare workers, are uniquely qualified to carry out the major logistical operation as safely and efficiently as possible.

“The only way we are going to get through this pandemic is together, which is why I am pleased to see this collaborative approach to get our residents vaccinated at scale,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg. “Our County has a history of leading and opening California’s largest vaccination site in partnership with the 49ers is just another example of this.”

“The 49ers are always willing to show up for our community in good times and in trying times,” said County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. “They fully understand the needs of Santa Clara County and the importance of efficient, fast and equitable distribution of the vaccine to our residents. They know how to make it work at Levi’s Stadium. “The 49ers have been a bright spot to so many of our residents throughout the pandemic and we applaud them for this partnership.”

Also joining this partnership is Levi’s®, longtime partner of the 49ers and active community member in the Bay Area. They are helping drive awareness of vaccinations to ensure the site is able to come online as quickly as possible.

“We are proud to see Levi’s Stadium become a vaccination site for the Bay Area community,” said Jen Sey, Global Brand President at Levi Strauss & Co. “We commend the 49ers and the County of Santa Clara for coming together to meet the urgent need to expand vaccine distribution to as many local citizens as possible.”

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, eligibility, and distribution, please visit sccfreevax.org.