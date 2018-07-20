Once you’re in, there’s no out. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for Mayans M.C. September 4 at 10PM ET/PT on FX.

Mayans M.C. is the next chapter in Kurt Sutter’s award-winning Sons of Anarchy saga. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.

The series also stars Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral and Danny Pino. Recurring stars include Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Rocco Vargas, Maurice Compte, Gino Vento, Tony Plana and Ada Maris.

Mayans M.C. was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. Norberto Barba directs the first two episodes. The series is executive produced by Sutter and Barba, with James as Co-Executive Producer. The 10-episode first season is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.