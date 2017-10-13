County of Santa Clara Offers New Partial Payment Program for Property Tax Installments, Starting November 1

Taxpayers invited to learn more at informational workshops in November

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIF. –The County of Santa Clara is offering a new Partial Payment Program for property taxpayers, along with other new features including email notifications and announcements related to their tax bills. The Santa Clara County Department of Tax and Collections is holding two Partial Payment Program informational workshops, Nov. 1 and Nov. 3, for taxpayers to learn more about the program and other related services.

“This seemed like a relatively straightforward way to make our County government work better for our residents,” said County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who proposed the Partial Payment Program. “It seems to me that we ought to be encouraging taxpayers who are trying to do the right thing, even as they’re struggling financially. Bottom line, it’s about treating the public right.”

Until now, taxpayers have been required to make property tax payment installments in full, and were charged a 10% penalty if the full installment amount wasn’t made by the payment deadline. The new program allows taxpayers to make multiple partial payments on each installment, with penalties placed on the unpaid portion only, after the payment deadline.

“The new Partial Payment Program can provide significant relief to taxpayers who need the flexibility of making multiple payments,” said Emily Harrison, County Finance Agency Director. “We encourage residents to attend the informational workshops to learn more about the program and other new services.”

The County is mailing approximately 488,000 annual secured property tax bills during the next few days. The first payment installment is due between Nov. 1 and Dec. 11. Residents are invited to learn more about the new program and other supportive services at the Nov. 1 and Nov. 3 workshops. Topics, will include:

Overview of the new Partial Payment Program.

Roll out of new user-friendly tax bills this year, beginning with secured and supplemental tax bills.

New taxpayer balance due statements to help residents track their payments.

Email notifications: sign up to receive notifications and announcements related to tax bills. For those who opt in, they can receive notifications of their payment due date via email and then go online to make their payments in a timely manner.

Free eCheck payment option that reduces online processing costs.

New lower credit card payment processing fees negotiated by the County this year.

WORKSHOP DATES:

Nov. 1, 2017, 6-7 p.m.

County Government Center, Board Chambers

70 W. Hedding St., San Jose

Parking after 5 p.m.: One-hour parking (lot at the corner of San Pedro and Hedding streets) or Employee “C” lot across from County Government Center

Nov. 3, 2017, 11 a.m.-12 noon

County Government Center, Isaac Newton Senter Auditorium (INS)

70 W. Hedding St., San Jose, first floor

Daytime Parking: One-hour parking (lot at the corner of San Pedro and Hedding streets) or metered street parking

Parking and Transit Information: https://www.sccgov.org/sites/scc/Pages/Parking-and-Transit-Information.aspx

For more information, visit the Department of Tax and Collections website at https://www.sccgov.org/sites/dtac/Pages/default.aspx or call the Property Tax Information telephone line at (408) 808-7900.